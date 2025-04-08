CBSE Entrance Exams Guide 2025: Planning to study Business Management after 12th? Here are 8 entrance exams to consider

Does Business Management interest you? Do you see yourself pursing a successful career in the field? or Are you interested in studying at a top Indian educational institute known for business courses after your Class 12th? If you have answered yes, then this article is for you. 8 Business Management entrance exams you can consider after CBSE Class 12th. (Representative image/Pixabay)

Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education is preparing to announce the CBSE Class 12 board results 2025, students who appeared in the examinations are probably already busy planning their next academic chapter.

From engineering to medical science and more, there are a plethora of courses today that aspirants can pursue after Class 12 vis-a-vis their interest. Among the popular courses that students pursue after their 12th board exams is Business Management.

To get into top educational institutes offering courses in Business Management, aspirants will need to take a few entrance examinations. CBSE has shared a document that lists of some important entrance tests for Business Management institutes.

Some of them are as follows:

1. IPM-AT (Indore & Ranchi) -Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test

For admission in 5 Year Integrated Business Management Program at IIM Indore & Ranchi and other allied colleges.

Official website: iimidr.ac.in

2. IPM-AT (Rohtak) - Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test

For admission in 5 Year Integrated Business Management Program at IIM, Rohtak.

Official website: iimrohtak.ac.in

3. JIPMAT - Joint Integrated Program in Management Admission Test

For admission in 5 Year Integrated Business Management Program at IIM Jammu & Bodh Gaya.

Official website: jipmat.nta.ac.in

4. CUET (UG) - Common University Entrance Test

For admission in BBA / BBA (Hons.) courses at Central, Public and Private Universities who have opted to take UG admissions through CUET across India.

Official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

5. NMIMS-NPAT - National Test For Programs After 12th

For admission in 3 Year Business Management Program at Narsee Monjee, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore & Chandigarh.

Official website: nmimsnpat.in

6. MET - Manipal Entrance Test

For admission in 3 and 5 Year Business Management Program at MAHE, Multicampus

Official websites: manipal.edu/ & apply.manipal.edu/

7. XET - St. Xavier’s Entrance Test

For admission in 3 Year BMS Program at St. Xavier’s, Mumbai

Official website: xaviers.edu/

8. OJEE - Orissa Joint Entrance Exam

For admission in admission in Integrated BBA+MBA in affiliated colleges across Orissa.

Official website: ojee.nic.in/ & odishajee.com/.

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 from February 15, 2025 to April 4, 2025. More than 19 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams 2025.

For more related details, visit the official website of CBSE.