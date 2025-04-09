CBSE 10th Result 2025 News: Board exam didn't go well? Here's what you can do next

CBSE 10th Result 2025 News: Class 10 final exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are over and the results are expected next. CBSE Class 10th board exam results will be announced at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students who pass the board exam are likely to continue their studies but what about those who don't do well? Here is a look at the options they have: CBSE 10th Result 2025 News: Board exam didn't go well? Know your options (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Re-evaluation of results

The board will take the best possible care to ensure that results of all students are precise but the possibility of a human or technical error can never be ruled out. If a student is confident that the marks assigned to him/her is not correct, s/he can apply for re-evaluation of results. The details about this process will be shared on the result day.

Open schools, skill development programmes

Students who don't pass the Class 10 examination and do not want to continue regular schooling can opt for open schools such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Institutes like NIOS provide a more flexible schedule.

They can also enrol themselves in skill development programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), pursue on-the-job training programs with companies, start their own entrepreneurial ventures and explore fields like photography, acting, music, arts, and sports.

Supplementary examination

Students will have another opportunity to pass Class 10 or improve their results this year through the supplementary/improvement examination. Here's a look at when the CBSE 10th supplementary exam was held in 2023 and 24.

2023

In 2023, the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results were announced on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.12 percent and Class 12 was 92.21 percent.

The board began submitting the LOC (list of Candidates) for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 from June 1, 2023, onwards. Candidates who wanted to appear for the supplementary examination were required to contact their schools and fill out the form, which was made available on the official site of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The supplementary examination for class 10 was conducted on July 17, 2023. The supplementary results for Class 10 were declared on August 4th.

2024:

In 2024, the board had announced the Class 10 result on May 13. The pass percentage of students in Class 10 was 93.06 per cent and in Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

The CBSE Class 10th Compartment examinations took place from July 15 to 22 that year, and the results were announced on August 5.