Dual Board Exams for Class 10 in 2026: Will It transform the educational landscape of India?

Dual Board Exams from 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced dual board exams for Class 10, starting in 2026. This marks a significant shift in India’s educational landscape. According to the draft, CBSE will conduct these dual board examinations in February and May for students in the 10th grade. This decision comes when the nation is grappling with challenges related to a diverse student population and varying educational standards. It presents exciting opportunities to enhance the country's educational system. Based on a comprehensive assessment model, this new approach aims to equip students with a better evaluation of their skills and knowledge. Dual Board Exams from 2026: This reform aims to improve student evaluations, reduce failures, and promote academic growth while addressing challenges like diverse student needs and varying educational standards.(photo by Sunil Ghosh/file photo)

The initiative seeks to increase flexibility and personalise learning paths by allowing students to choose between different examination boards. Ultimately, this move has the potential to foster a more competitive and innovative environment. It could reshape assessment methods and influence teaching strategies and student engagement across the country, prompting broader discussions about the democratisation of international education.

Further, it will significantly reduce the chances of student failures and allow them to explore subjects beyond the traditional focus on Science and Mathematics. This adjustment benefits both teachers and students, as teachers would get one more chance to support their students in doing well in their exams, especially for students who have been absent for the whole or part of the exams for specific reasons. Moreover, these exams are supposed to find gaps and take curative action; so schools will eventually benefit by enhancing their academic quality standards and improving the percentage of students passing with good scores.

Additionally, the initiative aims to identify learning gaps and implement corrective measures, ultimately enhancing school academic standards and increasing the number of students graduating with commendable scores. Importantly, the proposed assessments for classes 3, 5, and 8 under NEP would eventually reduce the students' fear of approaching exams.

No Supplementary Examinations

One of the most significant things about this reform is that students will be allowed to skip specific subjects during their second attempt if they are satisfied with their scores from the first examination. This can assist students in opting to take both exam sessions and receive mark sheets reflecting their best performance across the tests; the pressure of scoring good marks, as it's your only chance, will not be there.

Another crucial aspect of this new pattern is that both examinations will cover the whole syllabus, and students will be allocated the same examination centres for both sessions. Allowing them to be more productive and focus on enhancing their knowledge rather than giving all of it in one chance. However, it's important to note that the exam fee pattern will also be changed and collected separately for both attempts. The enhanced exam fees may create financial strain for some families, and the strict registration and subject selection timelines could pressure students to make hasty decisions.

CBSE has clarified that first and second editions of the exams will also act as supplementary exams, with no separate supplementary examinations planned in any circumstance. No Change of Subject after LOC finalisation. While this reform offers flexibility in subject selection, the candidates will not be permitted to change their subjects after the finalisation of the list of candidates (LOC). Students may skip a subject in the first exam (February-March) and choose an alternative in the May session. This can help students focus on subjects where they seek improvement, potentially leading to better overall performance. However, if they complete all subjects in the first exam, they must take the same subjects in the second attempt if they reappear. So this is again following the same pattern but in a different manner. This may limit students who discover new interests or strengths later in their studies.

The board has stated that practical and internal assessments will be evaluated only once per academic year, and no separate certificates will be issued after the completion of the first examination. This policy allows students to improve their scores without the pressure of additional supplementary exams, which can be a stressor for many. The final passing certificate and mark sheet will be provided only after the May examination, incorporating scores from both sessions if the candidate sits for both and the best scores achieved in each subject.

Overall, while the dual examination system aims to provide students with greater opportunities and support in their academic journey, its implications on student well-being, financial considerations, and the decision-making process for subject selection should be carefully evaluated by both the board and the students. There is also a concern about the increase in exam days, as it might affect study periods for senior classes. Still, it lays the groundwork for improvement and getting ready for the higher classes without failure. It enables students to make targeted preparations in subjects where they wish to improve and foster academic growth.

To ensure a smooth transition, it is suggested that educators and educational institutions conduct awareness sessions with parents to highlight the benefits of these exams, as well as to boost teacher training to address any questions from students and parents effectively. It is suggested that regular webinars from CBSE could offer educators a clearer picture and guidance on navigating any challenges that may arise. Counselling for students will also be beneficial in helping them leverage the opportunities presented by this new format. Overall, while there are considerations to keep in mind, the proposed changes hold significant promise for enriching the educational ecosystem, and it will reduce the dependency on institutes, encouraging students to focus on classroom learning and a deeper understanding of concepts.

(Author Naman Jain is Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad. Views are personal.)