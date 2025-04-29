The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on April 30, informed TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey on Monday. TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30(PTI)

" We are going to announce results of Class 10 and 12 on April 30 at 12 pm at TBSE office. We shall try to give mark-sheets within 4-5 days after announcement of results", Dey told the reporters at TBSE office in Agartala.

The official said that the board might give a provisional marksheet online for the time being till the students receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

Evaluation of answer scripts of both classes was started from April 2 and continued till April 22.

The Class 10 examination began on February 25 at 145 venues in 68 centres across the state.

A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the board examinations.

The Class 12 board examinations commenced from February 24 at 60 centres where total 21,506 candidates were enrolled in the examinations.