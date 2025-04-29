Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 29, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Tripura Board will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on April 30, 2025. The result will be declared at 12 pm tomorrow. 

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on April 30, informed TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey on Monday.

TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30(PTI)
TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30(PTI)

" We are going to announce results of Class 10 and 12 on April 30 at 12 pm at TBSE office. We shall try to give mark-sheets within 4-5 days after announcement of results", Dey told the reporters at TBSE office in Agartala.

The official said that the board might give a provisional marksheet online for the time being till the students receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

AHSEC HS Result 2025: Check past trends, how to check Assam Board 12th results when out

Evaluation of answer scripts of both classes was started from April 2 and continued till April 22.

The Class 10 examination began on February 25 at 145 venues in 68 centres across the state.

A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the board examinations.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check HP Board Class 12 results when out

The Class 12 board examinations commenced from February 24 at 60 centres where total 21,506 candidates were enrolled in the examinations.

Get latest news on Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
Get latest news on Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results to be announced on April 30
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On