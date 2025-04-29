AHSEC HS Result 2025: Check past trends, how to check Assam Board 12th results when out

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not yet announced the AHSEC HS Result 2025. The date and time of announcement of the Assam Board 12th results will be disclosed before the declaration of the results. Students who have appeared in their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in, AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in after the results are declared. AHSEC HS Result 2025: Check past trends, how to check Assam 12th result when out(HT File)

Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement.

As per past trends, the Board is expected to announce the AHSEC Class 12 results via press conference. The board officials will hold the press conference. Along with the results, the streamwise pass percentage, toppers' names, district toppers, and other details will be shared.

AHSEC HS Result 2025: Check past trends

In 2024, the Assam Class 12 result was announced on May 9. A total number of 2,73,908 students had appeared for the exam, of which 2,42,794 students had passed. The overall pass percentage is 88.64%. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 88.24%, Science stream is 90.29%, Commerce stream is 88.28% and Vocational is 85.78%.

In 2023, the Class 12 results were announced on June 6. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was 70.12%, Commerce stream was 79.57% and Science stream was 84.96%. A total of 261231 candidates of the Arts stream had appeared for the exam, of which 183180 candidates had passed. For the Science stream, 46383 candidates had appeared for the exam, of which 39405 candidates had passed. A total of 20417 candidates had appeared for the exam from the Commerce stream, and 16245 candidates had passed it.

The 2022 Assam Class 12th result was announced on June 27. As many as 92.19% of students passed in the Science stream, 87.27% passed in the Commerce stream, and 83.48% passed in the Arts stream.

AHSEC HS Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Candidates can check the Class 12 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.