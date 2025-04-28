JAC 10th, 12th result news: Websites to check Jharkhand board Matric, Inter results when announced

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Matric (10th) and Inter (12th) results on its official website. The board is expected to hold a press conference to declare the results, after which students can check their marks online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Also read: TS SSC results 2025 live updates JAC 10th, 12th result news: Websites to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JAC Matric and Inter results will be available on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. Students can pre-register to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the results are available on the HT Portal.

JAC 10th, 12th result 2025 on HT Portal: Register now

This year, JAC conducted the board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination for Class 10 were held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12 examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The practical examination for the secondary class was conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

How to check JAC 10th, 12th results when out

Go to jacresults.com Open the 10th or 12th result link, as required. Enter your login details. Submit and view your result.

About last year’s results

The Jharkhand Academic Council announced 12th results on April 30 via a press conference. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for Science stream was 72.70 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream i was 93.16 per cent and the pass percentage of commerce was 90.60 per cent.

JAC 10th results were declared on April 19 last year. The overall pass percentage was 90.39 per cent. A total of 4,18,623 students appeared for the exam, of whom 3,78,398 students passed.