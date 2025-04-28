TS SSC Results 2025 Live: BSE Telangana 10th results to be out on HT Portal, here's how to download marks memo when out
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC result 2025 date and time soon. Board officials on Sunday told HT Digital that the SSC or 10th result date has not been fixed yet and an announcement is expected by Monday, April 28.
When declared, students can check the TS SSC results at bse.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, they can use the HT Portal to check the results.
Students canalso register on the HT portal for TS SSC results. Those who register will receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.
TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal
TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. Candidates were allowed to enter the examination centres up to 9:35 a.m.
The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the papers (except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects).
This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Register on HT portal for result alert
TS SSC Results 2025 Live: Students can register for the BSE Telangana 10th results on the HT portal by using this link. As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to all registered numbers and email addresses.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: About last year's results
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Last year, a total of 5,05,813 candidates appeared for the TS SSC March Public examination (regular and private combined). The pass percentage of regular students was 91.31 per cent. Girls did better in the examination compared to boys.
Pass percentage of girls: 93.23 per cent.
Boys: 89.92 per cent.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: What is the official website to check results
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: The official website to check the Telangana 10th results is bse.telangana.gov.in. The board has yet to confirm the result date and time.
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: BSE Telangana 10th result date, time expected today
TS SSC Result 2025 Live: BSE Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC or 10th result datr and time today, April 28.