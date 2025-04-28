TS SSC Results 2025 Live: BSE Telangana 10th results to be out on HT Portal, here's how to download marks memo when out

TS SSC Result 2025 Live: BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be available on the official website, HT portal

TS SSC Result 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC result 2025 date and time soon. Board officials on Sunday told HT Digital that the SSC or 10th result date has not been fixed yet and an announcement is expected by Monday, April 28. ...Read More

When declared, students can check the TS SSC results at bse.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, they can use the HT Portal to check the results.

Students canalso register on the HT portal for TS SSC results. Those who register will receive an alert on their phones when the result is available on the HT portal.

TS SSC result 2025: Register on HT portal

TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. Candidates were allowed to enter the examination centres up to 9:35 a.m.

The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the papers (except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects).

This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS 10th exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

Check live updates on TS SSC results below.