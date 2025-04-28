West Bengal HS Results 2025 Date: WB 12th result to be out on this date, here's how to check at result.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 on May 7, 2025. WBCHSE made this announcement through a press note issued on its website on Monday, April 28. West Bengal 12th result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 on May 7, 2025.(Santosh Kumar )

The West Bengal Board Class 12 results will be formally released at 12.30 P.M. through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Students will be able to check and download their scores online from 2 P.M. onwards on the following websites:

The hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to the respective institutions through 55 designated distribution centers across West Bengal on May 8, 2025, starting at 10 A.M.

Heads of institutions and Teacher-in-Charges are requested to collect the mark sheets and certificates and ensure their distribution to students on the same day, May 8, 2025.

WBCHSE 12th results 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for results

Key in your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future needs.