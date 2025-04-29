HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check HP Board Class 12 results when out

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has not announced HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 date and time yet. The Board will announce the HP Board Class 12 results date and time prior to the declaration of the results. HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check Class 12 results(HT file)

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Websites to check

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The Board will announce the Class 12 all streams- Science, Arts, Commerce results together.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Past trends

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results was announced on April 29. The overall pass percentage was 73.76%. A total of 85,777 candidates had appeared in the Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 exam, of whom 63,092 had passed. A total of 41 students were featured in the top ten merit list of Science, Arts and Commerce streams combined. Of them, 30 were female students.

In 2023, the HP Board 12th result was declared on May 20. The overall pass percentage for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th was 79.74%. A total of 105369 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 83,418 students had passed. Tarnija Sharma had topped Arts stream, Ojaswini Upmanyu had topped Science stream and Vrinda Thakur had topped Commerce stream.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination commenced on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 8.45 pm to 12 noon. The Class 12 board exam started with Economics paper and ended with Dance (Kathak/ Bharat Natyam) paper. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.