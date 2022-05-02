CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Live: Class 12 Hindi, Class 10 Home Sc papers today
- CBSE Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi exams are scheduled for May 2. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
CBSE Term 2 board exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board examination for Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi (Elective and Core) papers on Monday, May 2. The papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12:30 pm.
Students should reach the exam venue well ahead of time and follow COVID-19 instructions during the exam. They are required to wear masks and carry their admit cards to the exam venue.
Exam analysis and reaction of students about the exam will be made available when the exam is over.
Follow all the updates here:
CBSE term 2 board exam 2022: COVID-19 guidelines
- Maintain staggered movement in the exam venue.
- Do not stand in groups. Do not share your utensils, water bottle with others.
- Follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.
- Reach the exam venue well ahead of time.
- Wear face mask at all times.
