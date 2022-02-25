Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Term II class X & XII practical exams date out, check guidelines here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the term II class X and class XII practical exam date.
CBSE Term II class X & XII practical exams date to be conducted from March 2
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the term II  class X and class XII practical exam dates. As per notification the CBSE Term II Class X and XII practical examinations will begin from March 2.

The theory exams will begin on April 26 in offline mode, according to an earlier notification. The date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations are expected  soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.

The schools are required to conduct the practical examination from March 2, 2022 and 10 days before the end of the respective class examination.

External examiners will be appointed by the board to conduct the practicals for Class XII students, while the practicals for Class X students will be supervised by the schools themselves. The marks of practical / Internal assessment will be uploaded simultaneously from March 2 till the last date of respective class.

Schools have been instructed to conduct these exams in accordance with Covid guidelines. “To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa,” reads the guideline released by board.

