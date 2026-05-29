The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to open the verification and re-evaluation portal on May 29, 2026, for Class 12 answer sheets. Candidates who want to apply for the verification and re-evaluation process can find the link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE to open verification, re-evaluation portal likely today at cbse.gov.in, here's how to review correct evaluation (HT File photo)

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This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books.

As per the official notice, the applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

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Candidates can check the evaluation is correct or not by following these simple steps given below.

1. Candidates should take a printout of the marking scheme of the set of question papers supplied to them in the exam. They need to keep the question paper and the marking scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. The candidates can evaluate their answer book based on the marking scheme. If they observe a mistake, please clearly mention that in a particular question, marks have not been awarded despite the answer matching the marking scheme, or no marks are awarded even if the answer is similar to the marking scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. The candidates can evaluate their answer book based on the marking scheme. If they observe a mistake, please clearly mention that in a particular question, marks have not been awarded despite the answer matching the marking scheme, or no marks are awarded even if the answer is similar to the marking scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Students will have to submit information in such a manner that it can be easily understood and identified so that their request can be addressed appropriately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Students will have to submit information in such a manner that it can be easily understood and identified so that their request can be addressed appropriately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for reevaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for reevaluation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

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