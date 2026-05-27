CBSE's OSM rollout under fire: What students, teachers claimed, and what records show

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the 12th result 2026 in mid-May 2026, and has since been under fire over the use of On-Screen Marking system for the evaluation. CBSE went ahead with OSM rollout without regional trials (Representative image)

Ever since the window to obtain scanned copies of answer sheets was opened, the Board has been facing criticism from students, teachers, and parents. Several students and teachers have reported various irregularities in the evaluation process.

What students said As per student complaints, the answer scripts of other candidates were allegedly uploaded under incorrect roll numbers. Many scanned copies were reportedly blurry, truncated, or unreadable, leaving several answers unchecked.

Concerns flagged by teachers, evaluators Teachers involved in the OSM process reported that they were sent to centres without proper training on the software and had to learn the system while checking live answer scripts. They further alleged that, due to strict daily targets being prioritised, it became very difficult to notice answers written in corners or in unusual handwriting. Mathematics and Physics were severely affected by fatigue during step marking.

What CBSE records show CBSE's government body had recommenced pilots across all 22 regional offices before full implementation. However, no such large-scale pilots were conducted. Instead, only around 100 teachers from five Delhi schools participated in a two-day dry run held in January.

After repeated scanning failures, around 13,583 answer books were eventually checked manually, raising further questions over the preparedness and efficiency of the digital evaluation system.