CBSE's pre-exam counselling begins today

Annual psychological counselling sessions for the 2024 batch of Class 10, 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin today, January 1. The board will launch IVRS, podcasts and tele-counselling facilities for students preparing for final exams. CBSE board exam 2024: Pre-exam counselling begins today

As informed by CBSE, the free of cost IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on the toll free number 1800-11-8004.

Through IVRS, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and important contact details of CBSE offices can be accessed in Hindi and English, the board said.

Bilingual podcasts in these subjects will be available on cbse.gov.in, it added.

Tele-counselling will be arranged from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“This year, a total of 65 Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and UnitedArab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah),” CBSE said in a press statement.

CBSE Class 10, 12 final theory exams are set to begin on February 15 and schools can conduct practical exams January 1 onwards.

Date sheets, sample papers, question banks, etc. can be donloaded from board websites.