CBSE to Provide Psychological Counselling to Students and Parents from Jan 1

"The CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from 1st January, 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from 1st January, 2024 and 15th February, 2024 respectively. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students’ facilitation' reads the press release.

As per the press release, the free IVRS service will be available to parents and students 24/7 via the Board's 1800-11-8004 toll-free number.

In addition to this Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website www.cbse.gov.in. CBSE will provide the Tele-counselling voluntary and free-of-cost service, which will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“This year, a total of 65Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and UnitedArab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah)”, the board informed.