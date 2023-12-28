close_game
CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th date sheet released at cgbse.nic.in, check schedule here

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th date sheet released at cgbse.nic.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 28, 2023 02:12 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) releases exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the board exams date sheet for classes 10, and 12. Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE class 10th and 12th exams to be held from March 1 to March 23
CGBSE class 10th and 12th exams to be held from March 1 to March 23(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

As per the exam timetable, the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 23. The high school certificate examination will be held from March 2 to March 21.

in addition to the CGBSE class 10th and 12th exams, the Physical Training Diploma Examination ( First and Second year) exam will be conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 12, 2024.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. The CGBSE class 10th examination will commence with Hindi and will conclude with Music. The class 12th examination will begin with Hindi subject and will conclude with Language subject.

CGBSE will conduct the Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams for the 2024 session at schools between January 10 to 31.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule below:

Exam and College Guide
