CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh 10th results declared, direct link

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.

As per the official notification candidates who were not able to achieve minimum marks or have not done their assignments will be given minimum marks.

This year a total of 4,61,000 students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams.

CGBSE 10th results 2021: Direct link to check

How to check the result

Visit the official website of CGBSC at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the CGBSC 10th Result 2021

A new page will open where candidates will have to key in their login credentials

The result will be displayed on your screen

Check the result

Keep the hard copy of same for future use

Note: If any student is not satisfied with the marks they would have the option of appearing for the upgrading examination. The exam will be held when the pandemic situation will come under control.

