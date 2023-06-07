CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Odisha +2 Arts Results
- CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Odisha +2 Arts Results likely tomorrow, June 8, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha is expected to CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8. Students who have appeared for Class 12 Arts stream exam can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
The date and time of release of Arts stream Class 12 results have not been released by the Board yet. But during the announcement of Odisha HSE Science and Commerce results, the President of CHSE had informed that Arts results will be announced very soon, by June 8.
This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The Class 12 evaluation of the answer sheets was started on April 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates of Class 12 Arts date and time, direct link, pass percentage and more.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 05:57 PM
CHSE Result 2023 for Class 12 Arts: How to check scores online?
Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Key in your log in details
CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 05:52 PM
Odisha Board Result 2023: Exam dates
This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5.
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 05:47 PM
Odisha Board 12th Arts Result: Where to check scores
Orissaresults.nic.in
Chseodisha.nic.in
- Wed, 07 Jun 2023 05:44 PM
Odisha Board 12th Result Arts: Date and Time
Odisha Board 12th Result Arts have not been shared by the Board yet. The President of CHSE during the announcement of Odisha HSE Science and Commerce results have said that Arts results will be announced very soon, by June 8.