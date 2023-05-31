Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: HSE Plus Two results declared at 11 am

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared the HSC or Plus Two board exam results today, May 31. Odisha's 12th results 2023 for Science and Commerce streams were announced at 11 am. The result was announced through a press conference after which students can check their marks on the official websites. CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results 2023 live updates.

School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi officially announces the results at the CHSE office.

These are the official websites for Odisha 12th results:

  1. chseodisha.nic.in and
  2. orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results 2023: How to check marks

  1. Go to the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, find and open the Plus Two result link.
  3. Use your board exam roll number and log in.
  4. Check and download your result.

This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared for the Plus Two exam. Evaluation of answer sheets on April 10.

While students can check their marks online today, physical copies of mark sheets will be distributed at schools later.

