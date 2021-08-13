Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts stream results tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in
board exams

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts stream results tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts results date: CHSE Odisha will declares the results of Plus 2 arts and vocational stream students for the year 2021 on Saturday, August 14.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST
CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts Results 2021: Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.(HT file)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, will announce the results of Plus 2 arts and vocational stream students on Saturday, August 14.

More than 2.21 lakh students have registered for the exam this year. State school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed about the declaration of Class 12 arts and vocational stream results. The results are likely to be announced in the morning.

Candidates can view and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites http://chseodisha.nic.in/ or http://orissaresults.nic.in/ and entering necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code. 

Though the results were to be announced before July 31 as per the Supreme Court order, the State government had sought more time for the publication of the results of Arts stream beyond the specified deadline.

The CHSE had earlier announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31 as per the Apex Court order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha hse art board exam result board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP