Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result soon at chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Result will be declared and will be available to students likely in the morning. The result link will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Around 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 examinations in the state. This year the exams for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was later prepared on the basis of the internal assessment policy.

The Board framed an expert committee that was assigned to frame the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.