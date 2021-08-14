Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result soon at chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result soon at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 will be declared on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus 2 results will be declared and will be available to the appeared students on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:30 AM IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Result will be declared and will be available to students likely in the morning. The result link will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

Around 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 examinations in the state. This year the exams for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was later prepared on the basis of the internal assessment policy. 

The Board framed an expert committee that was assigned to frame the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 14, 2021 09:30 AM IST

    Plus 2 Result 2021 Odisha: Special exams to be conducted 

    Plus 2 Result 2021 Odisha will be announced today. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their result will be given another opportunity to appear for the special exams. The special exam dates and other details will be announced by the Board soon. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    Odisha CHSE 12th Result: How to check result 

    • Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in.
    • Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 link available on the home page. 
    • Enter the login credentials and click on submit. 
    • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. 
    • Check the result and download the page. 
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 
  • AUG 14, 2021 09:13 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Results: Evaluation criteria explained 

    As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

  • AUG 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Result Date

    Odisha 12th Result Date for Arts and Vocational courses was announced on August 13, 2021. The result timing is still not available. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site for details. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Odisha result.nic.in 2021: Expert committee formed to prepare evaluation criteria 

    odisha result.nic.in 2021 for Arts and Vocational stream will be declared today. As the exams were cancelled by the state government, the expert committee was formed by the Board to prepare the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:40 AM IST

    Odisha Result 2021: Result date was postponed 

    Odisha Result 2021 for Arts and Vocational courses was postponed by the Board due to some unknown reason. The Board had asked for permission and extra time from Supreme Court to release Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021. It had clearly mentioned that it was close to impossible for them to release these results within that time (July 31). 

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha result.nic.in 2021: Result expected to be announced at press conference 

    CHSE Odisha result.nic.in 2021 is expected to be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Board officials and Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will likely be present at the press conference. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    Odisha CHSE Result 2021: Admission process for Plus two begins 

    The admission process for Plus two courses in schools and colleges have started in the state. All interested students can apply online through Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. Students can apply online for admission till September 5.

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Where to check result 

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021 for both Arts and Vocational stream will be declared today, August 14, 2021. The result link will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:10 AM IST

    Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Exams were cancelled 

    Odisha Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared on the basis of the evaluation criteria formed. The exams this year for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to therise in COVID19 cases across the country.

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Result 2021: Provisional marksheets to release today 

    Odisha 12th Result 2021 will be announced by the Board today. The provisional marksheets will be available to candidates today itself from the official website. However, hard copies supporting the Odisha board Class 12 Arts results will be provided by the schools later.

  • AUG 14, 2021 08:00 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Results: Around 2.21 lakh students registered 

    CHSE Odisha 12th Results for Arts and Vocational stream will be declared today. This year around 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Result: Arts and Vocational stream result today

    Odisha 12th Result will be announced by the Board today. The Arts and Vocational stream, theresult will be declared at the same time and will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha. 

  • AUG 14, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Date and Time 

    CHSE Odisha Result 2021 will be declared on August 14, 2021, for Arts and vocational streams. The result date has been updated by the Board, but not the time. The Class 12 arts result is expected in the morning today, as per reports. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check Plus Two Results(PTI)
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check Plus Two Results(PTI)
board exams

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check Plus Two Results

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:57 AM IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 will be declared on August 14, 2021. Candidates can check Plus Two Results on the official site by following these simple steps given below. 
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today
board exams

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared today, August 14, 2021. Plus Two Arts Result will be available to candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
board exams

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result soon at chseodisha.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 will be declared on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus 2 results will be declared and will be available to the appeared students on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts Results 2021: Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.(HT file)
CHSE Odisha Plus Two arts Results 2021: Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.(HT file)
board exams

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts stream results tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • CHSE Odisha Plus 2 arts results date: CHSE Odisha will declares the results of Plus 2 arts and vocational stream students for the year 2021 on Saturday, August 14.
READ FULL STORY
BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released
BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released
board exams

BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card for improvement, compartment released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
BSEH Board Exams 2021 Admit Card has been released for improvement, compartment exams. The admit card can be downloaded the admit card through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
board exams

Delhi govt signs MoU with IB board for new state board

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The education department has roped in multiple knowledge partners for its state board, including the Australian Council for Educational Research and Boston Consulting Group, which will provide technical and managerial support to the board and the Schools of Specialised Excellence
CBSE Exams 2021: Important notice for regular, private candidates released(Shutterstock)
CBSE Exams 2021: Important notice for regular, private candidates released(Shutterstock)
board exams

CBSE Exams 2021: Important notice for regular, private candidates released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
CBSE Exams 2021 for private, regular candidates has been released. The compartment, improvement exams will be conducted in August 2021.
MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE Class 10, 12 special exam dates released
MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE Class 10, 12 special exam dates released
board exams

MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE Class 10, 12 special exam dates released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:24 AM IST
MPBSE has released the exam dates for special exams for MP Board Exams 2021. Class 10, 12 special exams will be conducted in September. Check notice and dates below.
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15(HT File/Representative image)
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15(HT File/Representative image)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process ends on August 15

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 registration process for Class 9 students to end on August 15, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice and apply through the official link secondary.biharboardonline.com.
CBSE Class 10 exams will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while class 12 examinations will start on August 25 and end on September 15.(File/agencies)
CBSE Class 10 exams will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while class 12 examinations will start on August 25 and end on September 15.(File/agencies)
board exams

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam 2021 date sheet released, exams start on Aug 25

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, August 10 released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 compartment examinations 2021.
MP board special exam rules released; students allowed to withdraw candidature(PTI Photo)
MP board special exam rules released; students allowed to withdraw candidature(PTI Photo)
board exams

MP board special exam rules released; students allowed to withdraw candidature

Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • MP board will conduct a special exam from September 1 to September 25. Students who are not satisfied with their class 10, 12 marks can take the exam. Registration for the MP board's special exam will close today, August 10.
Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad(HT File)
Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad(HT File)
board exams

Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad

ANI | , Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Jharkhand Police has allegedly lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad who were protesting as they were unhappy over the board examination results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and were demanding reconsideration over their performance.
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 offline date sheet to release today(PTI Photo)
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 offline date sheet to release today(PTI Photo)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 offline date sheet to release today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:37 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021 Class 10, 12 offline date sheet to release today, August 10, 2021. The time table will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.
Rashmi Birhor is the first-generation student of her family at Birhor Tola in west Bokaro, which falls under Ramgarh district, to attend school and clear the class 12 board examination.(File)
Rashmi Birhor is the first-generation student of her family at Birhor Tola in west Bokaro, which falls under Ramgarh district, to attend school and clear the class 12 board examination.(File)
board exams

Birhor girl 1st student from community in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh to pass 12th exam

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Rashmi, a member of the Birhor tribe which is on the verge of extinction, has become the first student from the community in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to pass the higher secondary examination, a senior district official said.
Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check class 10th result at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check class 10th result at karresults.nic.in
board exams

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2021 declared, check class 10th marks at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
