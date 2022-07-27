Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Live: 94.12% pass Class 12th Science, 89.2% in Commerce
- CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Odisha board has announced Plus Two or Class 12 fina results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced +2 or Class 12 final examination results for Science and Commerce stream students on July 27. CHSE results have been announced at 4 pm and students can go to the council’s websites to check scores.
Students can check their marks on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
For Arts stream students, Odisha Plus Two results will be announced in a week's time.
This year, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between April 28 and May 31. Number of students in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.
On the same day, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board announced OJEE 2022 results. OJEE scores on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:49 PM
Odisha 12th board exam: Full syllabus 2023 onwards
This year, Odisha +2 board exam was held on a reduced syllabus. From next year, full syllabus will be used in board exams, Dash said.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:45 PM
Odisha board 12th result: What Education Minister said
"Exam was held two months late due to Covid. Students have done well despite the handicaps," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, after announcing results.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:44 PM
Odisha 12th Commerce results: Division wise
First division- 10863 students
Second division- 5053
Third division-5242
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:42 PM
Odisha Class 12th Science results: Division-wise
First division- 50157 students
Second division-14932
Third division -6910
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:41 PM
100% result in 134 schools
A total of 134 higher secondary schools have posted 100 per cent results. This means no student have failed in these schools.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:40 PM
Odisha board CHSE +2 Commerce results
A total of 23726 had written the commerce exam and of them, 21165 have passed the commerce exam (89.2%).
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:38 PM
CHSE Odisha plus two results: Girls do better in Science stream
With 94.52% pass percentage, girls have outperformed boys whose pass percentage stood at 93.80.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:37 PM
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 results: Science results
A total of 76604 students have passed in Science stream, and the pass percentage is 94.12%
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:26 PM
Odisha board 12th Commerce result direct link
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:25 PM
CHSE Odisha Science result direct link
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:22 PM
Odisha board 12th result 2022 direct link
Direct link to check Odisha board Class 12 results will be available shortly.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:11 PM
94% students pass in Science stream
Overall pass percentage in Class 12 Commerce stream is 89% and in Science, it is 94%.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:09 PM
Odisha +2 12th results for Science, Commerce streams out
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced results of Science and Commerce streams.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:06 PM
Odisha board CHSE +2 or Class 12 final exam results have been declared.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:04 PM
UPDATE: Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results not available yet
As of now, board results are not available on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:58 PM
How to check CHSE Odisha +2 results
- Go to orrissaresults.nic.in
- Click on Science or Commerce result link
- Login with your credentials
- Submit and view result
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:57 PM
Odisha board Class 12 results: Press conference begins shortly
Press conference for Odisha board Class 12th result begins at 4 pm. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:48 PM
Orissaresults.nic.in: List of websites to check CHSE +2 results
- Orissaresults.nic.in
- Chseodisha.nic.in
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:37 PM
CHSE Odisha result: What happened last year
Last year, CHSE +2 exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 18. However, the exam was cancelled due to the COVID 19 situation and results were tabulated according to an alternative assessment formula on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal exams.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:34 PM
CHSE Odiah +2 result 2022: 30 minutes remaining
Thirty minutes remaining till Odisha board exam results. Results will be announced at 4 pm.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:24 PM
Odisha CHSE class 12th result 2022: Over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam
A total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams had appeared in the examinations at different centres across the state.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:01 PM
CHSE Odisha class 12th result: Websites to check
orissaresults.nic.in
chseodisha.nic. in
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 02:28 PM
How to check Odisha CHSE result when declared
When declared, students can check Odisha CHSE results on the official websites using their roll number and/or registration number, along with date of birth.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 02:08 PM
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022: When is Arts results
As informed by School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Plus Two Arts results will be announced after a week.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 01:56 PM
Odisha board CHSE 12th results at 4 pm
Around 2 hours remaining till Odisha +2 board exam results. It will be announced at 4 pm.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 01:06 PM
Odisha board CHSE 12th results 2022: Keep your admit cards ready
Keep your roll number and registration number ready to check results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:44 PM
Odisha board CHSE Plus Two results 2022: Science, Commerce result time
CBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be available at 4 pm.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:43 PM
Odisha board CHSE 12th results 2022: Where to check scores
Odisha +2 Science and Commerce results can be checked on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, once released.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:22 PM
OJEE result 2022: Here are the toppers
These are OJEE 2022 toppers in different streams.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:06 PM
Odisha plus two 12th results 2022 at 4 pm
Meanwhile, CHSE will declare Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results at 4 pm.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:04 PM
OJEE result 2022: MBA and MCA topper
MBA topper: Shraddharabinda Samantray
MCA: Ishant Nayak
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:02 PM
Odisha JEE result 2022: Number of candidates
A total 47761 candidates had written the exam and of them, 47729 students have been ranked after the exam.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:58 AM
OJEE result 2022: Login credentials to check scores
Candidates can check Odisha JEE results using their application number and date of birth.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:54 AM
OJEE results 2022 direct link
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:53 AM
Skill development minister announces OJEE results
Pritiranjan Ghadai, minister for skill development and technical education has declared OJEE results in Bhubaneswar.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:52 AM
OJEE results 2022 announced
Odisha JEE result has been announced.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:38 AM
OJEE results: Link not available yet
As of now, the link to check OJEE result is not available on the websites. Stay tuned for more updates.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:27 AM
OJEE result 2022: How to check marks
- Go to ojee.nic.in
- Click on results link
- Enter roll number
- Submit and view scores
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:17 AM
OJEE results 2022: 15 minutes remaining
Around 15 minutes remaining till OJEE results. It will be available at 11:30 am.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:14 AM
OJEE results 2022: Keep admit cards ready
Keep your OJEE admit cards ready. You might need to use your roll number/registration number to view scores.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:07 AM
Where to check Odisha JEE result 2022
Once announced, OJEE results will be available on ojee.nic.in and/or odishajee.nic.in.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:07 AM
OJEE result 2022: Number of candidates
Around 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance test last month.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:50 AM
Odisha JEE result time
Odisha JEE results will be announced at 11:30 am.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:49 AM
OJEE result 2022 today
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE 2022 result will be announced on July 27.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:35 AM
CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2022: How to download mark sheet
- Go to orissaresults.nic.in
- The link to download Class 12 results will be on home page. Open it.
- Select stream, if required.
- Enter roll number and/or other required details.
- Submit and view marks sheets.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:47 AM
Odisha CHSE +2 results today only for Sc ad Commerce streams
Students should know that CHSE will announce only Science and Commerce stream results on July 27. Arts results will likely be published next week.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:27 AM
Odisha 12th results: Education Minister to declare results
Like Class 10 results, Odisha School Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is likely to declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:02 AM
Odisha CHSE 12th results 2022: Over 3 lakh students
This year, 3,21,508 students appeared for Class 12 results in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams in Odisha.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:00 AM
Odisha board results 2022 date and time
Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be announced at 4 pm on July 27 and Arts stream results will be available after one week.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:43 AM
chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in 12th results: Login credentials required
Students are advised to keep these information ready:
Board exam registration number
Roll number
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:24 AM
How to check CHSE Odisha board Class 12th Science, Commerce results
- Go to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the link for Class 12 Science or Commerce results.
- Enter the required login details.
- Submit and download mark sheet.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:20 AM
Odisha CHSE Class 12 results: Where to check Science, Commerce scores
Once announced, students can check Odisha board exam results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:13 AM
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science: Over 70,000 students
This year, a total of 78,077 students of Science stream wrote Class 12 board exams in Odisha.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:09 AM
CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2022: Number of students in +2 Commerce stream
A total of 24,136 students took Class 12 final exam in Commerce stream in Odisha.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:08 AM
Odisha 12th Result 2022: Only Science and Commerce results today
On July 27, only Science and Commerce stream results will be announced. Results of Arts stream will be declared later.
-
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:05 AM
CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2022 today
Odisha board CHSE Class 12 final exam results for Science and Commerce streams will be announced on July 27.