Class 12 board exam 2021: SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of exams tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Friday, May 28 hear the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations. The plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations has been filed by advocate Mamta Sharma.

Advocate Sharma has in her peal requested the top court to direct the concerned authoritie to declare the 12th result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.

The plea reads, "In view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the conduct of examination, either offline or online or blended in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in the examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities,"

An application was later filed in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examination. In his application, Tony Joseph, a teacher from Kerala, said that cancelling exams will be unfair to the students. “Class 12 exam is an integral part of the life of a student and important for admission to higher educational institutions….” the application said.

CBSE had through a letter dated April 14 cancelled the Class 10 examinations and postponed the Class 12 examinations. CISCE had also cancelled the Class 10 examination and postponed the Class 12 examination.

