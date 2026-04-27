...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Days after board exam results, UP CM urges students to 'keep moving' despite setbacks

Days after board exam results, UP CM urges students to 'keep moving' despite setbacks

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:07 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday wrote a letter to students who appeared for the state board examinations, encouraging them to persevere and keep progressing in life.

Days after board exam results, UP CM urges students to 'keep moving' despite setbacks

Sharing the letter on his official X account, he said the mantra "keep moving" inspires continuous effort and growth.

The chief minister congratulated students on the declaration of the class 10 and 12 results of the Uttar Pradesh Board released on April 23 and described this year's performance as "very encouraging".

"Many students have brought laurels to the state through their dedication and hard work. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to all students for a bright future," he said.

Adityanath said the letter was particularly meant for those students who could not achieve the expected results, emphasising that success and failure are integral parts of life.

"Success motivates us, but failure can lead to disappointment. We must overcome this despair and move forward with the mantra of 'charai veti, charai veti' ," he wrote.

In his message, Adityanath also appealed to parents to support their children, especially those who may not have secured desired results.

"Children are the future of the nation. If they do not achieve expected results for any reason, encourage them instead of becoming disheartened. Try to understand their interests," he said.

He added that there are numerous fields offering vast career opportunities and urged parents to help children identify such avenues and nurture their talents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lucknow yogi adityanath students uttar pradesh
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / Days after board exam results, UP CM urges students to 'keep moving' despite setbacks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.