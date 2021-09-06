DHSE Kerala SAY results 2021 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link

DHSE Kerala SAY results 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Monday, September 6 announced the Save a Year (SAY) higher secondary Results 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have taken the DHSE SAY exam 2021 can check their results on the official website for Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Higher Secondary SAY/IMP Exam Results 2021: Direct link

How to check DHSE Kerala SAY/IMP Examination Results 2021

Visit the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2021

Key in your roll number to login

Download and take the print out of the same.

The results for VHSE SAY exams 2021 and DHSE NSQF (SAY) EXAM RESULTS - August 2021 have also been declared on Monday.