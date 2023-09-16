Goa board 10th, 12th time table 2024 released at www.gbshse.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the HSSC and SSC date sheets for board exams. According to the schedule, the HSSC exam will begin on February 28, 2024, and the SSC exam will begin on April 1, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed schedule at www.gbshse.in. The SSC and HSSC examinations will begin at 9:30 a.m.

HSSC March 2023 examination schedule:

GBSHSE Releases HSSC and SSC Date Sheets for Board Exams 2024

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The practical examination for the vocational students will commence from February 1, 2024. The Audit for the regular students will commence from February 1, 2024. The practicals in NSQF will start by February 7, 2024.

SSC April 2024 examination schedule:

The Practical Examination in Science ( General & CWSN) Geography (CWSN)/ History ( CWSN) will commence on March 1 and the pre-Vocational/ CWSN special subjects will begin on March 13.

Candidates can check the detailed HSSC and SSC examination schedule below: