GOA Board 12th result 2023:GBSHSE HSSC Result out at gbshse.in, get link

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6 at 4: 30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Goa Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

GOA Board 12th result 2023:GBSHSE HSSC Result out at gbshse.in(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards.

The Board conducted the Class 12 or HSSC exam across the course of two terms: term 1 was from November 10, 2022, to November 25, and Term 2 was from March 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at gbshse.net

On the homepage, click on the Goa HSSC 2023 Result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

Take a printout of your result for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON