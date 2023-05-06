Goa board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE HSSC Results releasing today at gbshse.in

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa board 12th Result 2023 today, May 6, 2023. GBSHSE HSSC Results will be announced at 4.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. Follow the blog for results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.