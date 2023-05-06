Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE HSSC Results releasing today at gbshse.in
Live

Goa board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE HSSC Results releasing today at gbshse.in

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Results will be announced today, May 6, 2023 at 4.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Goa board 12th Result 2023 today, May 6, 2023. GBSHSE HSSC Results will be announced at 4.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. Follow the blog for results, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 06, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    Goa Board HSSC results: To be announced in press conference 

    The results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

  • May 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    Goa Board results 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for Goa Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

  • May 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Goa HSSC Results: Date and Time 

    Goa HSSC Results will be announced on May 6, 2023 at 4.30 pm. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result goa board

Goa board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: GBSHSE HSSC Results releasing today at gbshse.in

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Results will be announced today, May 6, 2023 at 4.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP Board SSC 10th Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results out, get link

board exams
Published on May 06, 2023 11:45 AM IST

AP SSC results are available on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP Board 10th SSC Result 2023 released at bse.ap.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

AP SSC Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh class 10 result declared

board exams
Published on May 06, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Candidates can check the AP SSC results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh class 10 result declared at bse.ap.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

AP 10th Result 2023: List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh SSC results

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:26 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh SSC or class 10th result will be available on results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP 10th Result 2023: List of websites to check check Andhra Pradesh SSC results(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

AP 10th Result 2023: Manabadi SSC Result declared

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:21 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2023 declared today, May 6, 2023. Candidates can check the results on bse.ap.gov.in.

AP 10th Result 2023: Manabadi SSC Result releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC result 2023 Date &Time: Andhra Class 10 result tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 04:52 PM IST

AP SSC results 2023 releasing on May 6 at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC result 2023 Date and Time: SSC results releasing tomorrow @ bse.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Results

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:49 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results will be announced by May 10, 2023. Follow blog for latest updates on results. 

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Result awaited, know how to check 10th, 12th marks

board exams
Updated on May 06, 2023 11:59 AM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on class  10 and 12th results.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 date has been announced. GBSHSE Class 12 results will release on May 6, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to release next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Result 2023 LIVE: List of websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 board results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 09:21 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Latest updates on results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can download the datesheet through the direct link given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 12:39 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the list of websites and steps to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result below.

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 04:49 PM IST

MP Board Results 2023 will be announced after May 20, 2023 for Class 10, 12. MPBSE official have confirmed the date.

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE 1st & 2nd year results awaited

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 02:39 PM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE will announce IPE 1st, 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Check updates below.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out