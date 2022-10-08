Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term-1 Date Sheets released at gbshse.in, details here

Published on Oct 08, 2022 03:06 PM IST

GBSHSE has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam dates at www.gbshse.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam dates. The HSSC and SSC examination will begin on November 10. Candidates can check the detailed date sheet on the official website at www.gbshse.in.

The Goa Board HSSC and SSC examination will begin with the first language examinations. The HSSC or class 12th first term examination will end on November 23 and the class 10 or SSC examination will end on November 29.

The HSSC and SSC examination will commence at 2: 30 pm. The pre-vocational and CWSB special courses will begin on March 13, 2023, while the practical exams for science (general and CWSN), geography, and history will begin on March 1, 2023. The National Skill Development Council, located in New Delhi, will be conducting the practical exam for NSQF subjects beginning on March 3.

The practical exams for the Class 12 General and Vocational streams will begin on February 1, 2023, and the practical exams for NSQF subjects will begin by February 7, according to notification.

