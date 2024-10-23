GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025: SSC, HSC Science stream registration begins at gseb.org, direct links here

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar, has started the registration process for the GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the SSC and HSC Science stream examination in 2025 can apply online through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025: SSC, HSC Science stream registration begins

The registration process started on October 22 and will end on November 30, 2024.

As per the official notice, all types (regular, repeater, special, GSOS regular and GSOS repeater) of class-10 and all types of Sanskrit Pratham (regular, repeater and GSOS repeater) students will have to fill out the application forms for the February-2025 public examination of the board compulsorily online.

Similarly, all the regular and repeat students of the class-12 science stream have to fill out the application form online.

GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board SSC registration link or Gujarat Board HSC Science stream registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, GSEB has released the time tables for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams, 2025. The Gujarat board SSC exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 10, 2025 and GSEB HSC examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 13, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.