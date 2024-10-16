Menu Explore
GSEB Gujarat board exam dates 2025 announced, check SSC, HSC time tables at gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 16, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Candidates can check the GSEB SSC, HSC exam dates on the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB SSC, HSC Exams 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the time tables for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams, 2025. Candidates can check the GSEB SSC, HSC 2025 dates on the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB has announced Gujarat board SSC, HSC exams 2025 dates(HT file)
GSEB has announced Gujarat board SSC, HSC exams 2025 dates

The Gujarat board SSC exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 10, the board said.

The GSEB SSC exams will begin on February 27 and end on March 13. Check the detailed time table here.

How to check GSEB Gujarat board SSC, HSC time tables

  1. Go to gseb.org.
  2. Go to the board website.
  3. Open the time table link given on the home page.
  4. Downlaod the PDF and check exam dates.

Recently, the Gujarat board shared subject-wise question banks for classes 9 to 12. These question banks can be downloaded from gseb.org using school login credentials.

Also read: GSEB Gujarat board question bank for Classes 9-12 released on gseb.org, here's how students can get it

The result of the Gujart board's SSC and HSC supplementary examination, 2024 were announced in July. This year, 1,28,337 students registered for the SSC supplementary examination, of whom 1,04,429 appeared and 29,542 passed. The overall pass percentage was 28.29 per cent.

For HSC Science, 26,927 candidates registered for the supply exam, of whom 26,716 appeared and 8,143 passed. The pass percentage was 30.48 per cent.

In the general stream, 56,459 candidates registered for the supplementary examination, 49,122 appeared, and 24,196 (49.26 per cent of the total students who appeared) passed the examination.

For more details about Gujarat board exams, students should visit the GSEB website regularly.

Get latest news on Education
