GSEB Gujarat board question bank for Classes 9-12 released on gseb.org, here's how students can get it

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has released subject-wise question banks for Classes 9 to 12. It can be downloaded from the official website of the board, gseb.org. GSEB releases question banks for Class 9-12 subjects (gseb.org, screenshot)

The question banks can be downloaded from the board's website through school login. The school index number and password will be required to download the question bank.

Direct link to check GSEB Gujarat board Class 9-12 question bank

How to download GSEB Class 9-12 question bank

Go to gseb.org. The login page for downloading the question banks will be displayed on the home page. Enter the school index number and password and answer the security question. Login and check the subject-wise question banks.

As school login credentials are required and there is no provision for the students to directly download the question banks, they have to collect the question banks from their schools.

GSEB SSC, HSC supply results announced in July

The result of the Gujart board's SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary examination, 2024 were announced in July.

This year, a total of 1,28,337 students registered for the SSC supplementary examination, of whom 1,04,429 appeared and 29,542 passed. The overall pass percentage was 28.29 per cent.

As many as 26,927 candidates registered for th HSC Science supply exam, of whom 26,716 appeared and 8,143 passed. The pass percentage was 30.48 per cent.

In the HSC General stream, 56,459 candidates registered for the supplementary examination 49,122 appeared. A total of 24,196 (49.26 per cent of the total students who appeared) passed the examination.