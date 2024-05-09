GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024: Gujarat Board Class 12 results for Science, General streams declared

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Class 12 Science and General stream can check their results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC, GUJCET Result 2024 Live Updates GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024: Gujarat Board Class 12 results declared(Hindustan Times)

This year, the Gujarat Board 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The Science stream answer key was released by the Board on March 27, 2024.

All those candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Board Class 12 examination for science or general stream can check their marks by following the steps given below.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.