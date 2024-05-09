GSEB HSC, GUJCET Result 2024 Live: Gujarat 12th Arts, Science, Commerce; GUJCET results today on gseb.org
GSEB HSC, GUJCET Result 2024 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) is set to announce HSC or Class 12 and the Gujarat Common Entrace Test (GUJCET) results today, May 9. GSEB HSC Science, General stream (Arts and Commerce) and GUJCET results will be shared on gseb.org and students can check their marks from 9 am onwards. ...Read More
This year, a total of 1.1 lakh students have taken the Gujart Board GSEB Class 12 Science examination while over 3.5 lakh students have appeared for it in the General stream. Ahead of announcing results, the board released answer keys for Science stream students.
Apart from checking marks online, the GSEB also has the option to access it using their phones. For this, they have to dial this number: 6357300971.
Follow this live blog for GSEB Gujarat board HSC 12th and GUJCET result direct link, other details.
- Go to the board's website at gseb.org.
- Open the HSC Science/General result or GUJCET result link.
- Key in the required login credentials.
- Submit and check your result.
