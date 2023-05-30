GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: 73.27% students pass General stream, result link here
- GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results have been declared on gseb.org.
GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GSEB HSC result 2023. Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results were declared at 8 am. The result link for Arts and Commerce is active on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
GSEB HSC result 2023 direct link
Students can also use WhatsApp to check results. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.
The marksheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect it from there. A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 31 May 2023 09:36 AM
Gujarat 12th general stream result: Percentile rank
Above 99: 5,093 students
Above 98: 10,079 students
Above 96: 20,305 students
Above 94: 30,536 students
Above 92: 40,194 students
Above 90: 50,550 students
Above 85: 75,358 students
Above 80: 1,00,677 students
Above 75: 1,24,411 students
Above 70: 1,50,239 students
Above 65: 1,73,714 students
Above 60: 1,98,091 students
Above 50: 2,46,537 students
Above 40: 2,94,557 students
Above 30: 3,41,617 students
Above 20: 3,88,077 students
Above 00: 4,71,343 students
Wed, 31 May 2023 09:05 AM
GSEB Gujarat 12th result 2023: Most students took exam in Gujarati medium
A total of 4,22,196 students wrote the GSEB HSC general stream exam in Gujarati medium of whom 72.83 per cent have passed.
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:33 AM
GSEB Gujarat board 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023: Marks vs grade
91-100: A1 grade
81-90: A2
71-80: B1
61-70: B2
51-60: C1
41-50: C2
33-40: D
21-32: E1
20 and below: E2
To qualify in a subject, a candidate must get at least the D grade. To pass the exam, s/he must get at least D in all subjects. Those who have obtained E1 or E2 in the subjects have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts.
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:29 AM
GSEB HSC result 2023: Boys' pass percentage down
The pass percentage of male candidates in GSEB HSC general stream is 67.03 per cent, which is a significant drop from last year's 84.67 per cent. The pass percentage of female candidate have also dropped to 80.39 per cent from last year's 89.23 per cent but they have managed to outperform boys by a considerable margin.
The overall pass percentage is 73.27 per cent, down from 86.91 per cent in 2022.
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:25 AM
Gujarat board GSEB HSC result 2023: Schools with 100% result
A total of 311 schools have recorded 100 per cent results in the general stream, which means no student from those schools have failed the exam. The number has gone down since last year when it was 1,064. On the other hand, 44 schools have recorded less than 10 per cent result. Last year, only one school had less than 10 per cent result.
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:20 AM
GSEB Gujarat board 12th result highlights: General stream result
Appeared: 477392
Pass: 349792
Pass percentage: 73.27 per cent.
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:19 AM
GSEB Gujarat board 12th result 2023: 73.27% students pass General stream
The overall pass percentage of students in the Gujarat board 12th General stream stands at 73.27 per cent.
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:59 AM
GSEB Gujarat board HSC result 2023: Re-verification of results
GSEB will send a circular regarding post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance to schools along with physical copies of marks sheets.
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:50 AM
GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check results
- Go to gseb.org.
- Ensure that the page you are on reads “HSC GENERAL MARCH-2023 EXAM RESULT”.
- Enter your seat number, select the series (A, B, C, D, G, H, P, T, S) and login to check results.
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:46 AM
Gujarat 12th result 2023 direct link
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:44 AM
GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results declared
GSEB has announced Gujarat board Class 12th Arts and Commerce (general stream) results. Students can check it on gseb.org.
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:35 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:26 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:21 AM
GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check your marks on website
- Go to gseb.org.
- Now, open the HSC result 2023 link.
- Enter the asked information and login.
- Check and download your result.
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:01 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 06:42 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 06:37 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 06:18 AM
Wed, 31 May 2023 06:18 AM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:37 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:35 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:31 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:26 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:25 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:21 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:20 PM
Gujarat HSC Results 2023: Official Notice
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:18 PM
GSEB HSC Results 2023: Science stream result details
The Science stream results was announced on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Science stream this year is 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:15 PM
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Exam dates
Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:14 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:13 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:13 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:11 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:09 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:08 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 07:03 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:39 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:31 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:27 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:22 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:17 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:12 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:10 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:09 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:07 PM
Tue, 30 May 2023 06:06 PM
