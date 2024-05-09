GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board Class 12 results out, check pass percentage here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has declared GSEB HSC Result 2024. The Gujarat Board Class 12 results has been declared for Science and General stream today, May 9, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board eamination can check can check the results on GSEB website at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2024 Live Updates GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat 12th results out, check pass percentage here

Students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

This year the overall pass percentage of Science stream is 82.45% and General stream is 91.93%.

A total of 1.1 lakh students have taken the Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 Science examination, while over 3.5 lakh students have appeared for it in the General stream.

All the appeared candidates can check their GSEB HSC results online on the official website by following the steps given below.

GSEB HSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.