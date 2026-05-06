Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB SSC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check their results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE Updates

GSEB SSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board 10th results declared at gseb.org, direct link & how to check here

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The Class 10 board examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Students will be able to get their results by filling in the seat number of the examination. Students will also be able to get their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

Direct link to check GSEB SSC Result 2026

GSEB SSC Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

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