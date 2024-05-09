Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB 12th results declared, direct link & how to check here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has announced Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. The GSEB 12th results for Science and General streams can be checked by candidates on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. There is no other official website to check the marks. GSEB HSC, GUJCET Result 2024 Live Updates Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: GSEB 12th results out, direct link here

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

All those candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Board Class 12 examination for science or general stream can check their marks on the official website of GSEB by following the steps given below.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Gujarat Board 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The Science stream answer key was released by the Board on March 27, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.