Gujarat Board SSC Result 2025: GSEB Class 10th results declared at gseb.org, direct link to check here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared Gujarat Board SSC Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE Updates Gujarat Board SSC Result 2025: GSEB Class 10th results out, direct link here(HT File)

The Gujarat Board Class 10th results were announced at 8 am today. Students can get their results by filling in the seat number of the examination. The direct link to check the results is given here.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC examination can check their Class 10 results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In addition to the official website, the Class 10 results can also be checked by sending the seat number to WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

The Board will send detailed instructions later regarding sending the students' mark sheets and S.R copies school-wise. The instructions for mark verification and document verification after the examination will be available on the GSEB website.

The application for mark verification will have to be made online. Instructions for filling the application forms for supplementary examination-2025 online will be given later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.