Haryana board 10th, 12th results not to be declared on June 14, says official

The Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th examination results will not be released tomorrow. Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed to Hindustan Times online on Monday that the results will not be announced on June 14, Tuesday. Singh further said that the board will try to release the Haryana Board class 10th and 12th results on June 15. This year the Haryana board exams class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted offline mode.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 29, 2022 by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). This year, around 668,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

This year, 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams.

The Class 10 and 12 examinations were held at around 1700 test centers across the state. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

The HBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on the official website, bseh.org.in 2022, after its announced.