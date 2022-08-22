Haryana Board 10th and 12th exam 2022-23: Last date to apply & pay fee announced

Haryana Board of school education (HBSE) has announced the last date for application and fee submission for secondary and senior secondary examination for academic session 2022-23.

According to a press release issued by the board, the last date to submit the application form and fee through gateway payment for secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) examination for academic session 2022-23 from government schools and non-government permanent recognised schools without any late fee is from August 24 to September 12, 2022.

The last date to submit the application and fee with a late fee of Rs.5000 is from September 13 to September 28, 2022.

The board president Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh in a press statement said that non-government permanently recognised schools which are already affiliated with the board of education will have to deposit the affiliation continuation fee of Rs. 2000. For new affiliations, the fee is Rs.20,000.

The desired documents to be uploaded by the government schools are mentioned in the affiliation form. They do not have to deposit the affiliation fee.

However, If government schools do not upload the documents related to affiliation within the stipulated dates then such schools will have to upload the documents with late fee.

The affiliation application form and fee have to be submitted through the link available online on the official website bseh.org.in.

The necessary guidelines related to filling the affiliation application are available on the website.