Haryana Board 10th Result 2024: How to check BSEH Class 10 result; link of website

BSEG Class 10 Result 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE/BSEH) declared Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 on May 12. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the marks soon on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. BSEH 10th result 2024 live updates Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 announced, how to check BSEH Class 10 result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This time, 2,86,714 regular students appeared in the Class 10 final exam in Haryana, of whom 2,73,015 have passed. The pass percentage of regular students is 95.22 per cent.

Haryana Board Class 10th Exam was conducted from February 27 to March 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. Around 3 lakh candidates registered for BSEH 10th board examination this year.

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

· Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in and go to results.

· Click on Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official website direct link

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.