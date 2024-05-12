HBSE 10th Result 2024: Haryana BSEH Class 10 results out, 95.22% students pass

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (HBSE or BSEH) on Sunday announced Class 10 results for regular and open school students. The individual scores will be shared later today on bseh.org, it said. HBSE 10th result 2024 live updates HBSE 10th Result 2024: Haryana BSEH Class 10 results out (Photo for representation)(HT file)

This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students stands at 95.22 per cent while it is 88.73 per cent for private candidates.

In the case of open school, the pass percentage of fresh category candidates is 23.61 per cent and 72.50 per cent for re-appear category candidates.

As informed by the board, 2,86,714 regular candidates took the Class 10 final exam in Haryana, of whom 2,73,015 have passed while 3,652 have been placed in the essential repeat (ER) category, meaning such candidates will have to re-appear for the board examination.

Of the total students who took the Class 10 examination, 1,37,167 were girls. The board has informed that 1,32,119 girls gave passed the examination and their pass percentage is 96.32 per cent. On the other hand, 1,49,547 boys have appeared and 1,40,896 or 94.22 per cent have passed. Girls have outshined boys by 2.10 percentage points.

The pass percentage of government schools is 93.19 per cent and it is 97.80 per cent for private schools.

Area-wise, students who studied in rural schools have recorded a pass percentage of 95.24 per cent, while it is 95.18 per cent for schools in urban areas.

District-wise, Panchkula is at the top of the table with the highest pass percentage and Nooh is at the bottom.

Schools can download the results of their students from the evening by logging in to the board's website with their user ID and password, the board has informed.

In the case of private candidates, a total of 12,607 students appeared for the exam and 11,186 have qualified, the board said.

For open school, 9,014 fresh candidates took the exam and 2,128 have cleared it. As many as 10,925 re-appear candidates took the open school's Class 10 final exam and 7,921 have passed.

The board has informed that applications for re-verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets can be submitted up to 20 days from the date of result declaration.