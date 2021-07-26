Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana board 12th Result: BSEH to announce HBSE class 12 results today at 3pm

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce class 12 board exams results today at 3 pm, said board secretary. Over 2.70 lakh students are enrolled in class 12 under the state board.
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:27 PM IST
BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they have developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, 11 and 12 results, respectively, and results will be declared today at 3 pm.(bseh)

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they have developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, 11 and 12 results, respectively, and results will be declared today at 3 pm.

Haryana Board 12th results Live Updates

According to the formula, theory marks of each subject will be calculated using 60% marks of practicals and internal assessment of this year, 30% of Class 10 board exam score and 10% of Class 11 finals score. Students dissatisfied with the assessment will get a chance to appear for the exams in August.

The exams of class 12 students were cancelled in view of the raging second wave of the pandemic.

However, the board secretary said they will not follow the CBSE pattern as they could not hold pre-board exams and unit tests for Class 12 students and the final exams were cancelled for Class 11 students last year due to the pandemic.

“The schools had submitted the marks obtained by their students in class 10, 11 and assessment and practical marks of this year. The results of class 12 students will be based on an actual basis that was uploaded by the school on the BSEH website.,” Rajiv Prasad added.

It is expected that the board is likely to achieve a 100 per cent pass percentage. A total of 80.34 % students passed the BSEH class 12 results last year. In 2019, 74.48 % students had passed the Haryana board class 12 results (all streams). In 2018, the pass percentage of class 12 students stood at 63 percent.

The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce Class 12 results by July 31 and the top court has accepted the CBSE formulae to evaluate Class 12 results. The state government and the board faced criticism from various stakeholders after at least 15% students got perfect 500/500 marks in Class 10 results, “making a mockery of the education system”. The board of school education had announced Class 10 results on the basis of marks obtained by students in the internal assessment and practicals.

