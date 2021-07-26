HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: Haryana Board Class 12 results at bseh.org.in today
Board of School Education Haryana will announce HBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Haryana Board Class 12 result will be declared at 3 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams for all streams- Arts, Commerce, and Science can check the result on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
This year around 3 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the state. The results will be announced by the Board officials at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by BSEH officials.
The Class 12 exams were scheduled to commence from April 20, 2021. However, due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country, the examination was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the Board released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 on the basis of which the results have been prepared.
JUL 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Board of School Education Haryana 12th result 2021: Where to check result
Board of School Education Haryana 12th result 2021 will be announced today. Students who have registered for Class 12 exams can check their results on official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in and indianresults.com and examresults.net.
JUL 26, 2021 12:40 PM IST
HBSE Haryana 12th result: How to check result
• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
• Click on Haryana Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 26, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Board of School Education Haryana 12th result 2021: Private websites to check result
Board of School Education Haryana 12th result 2021 will be announced at 3 pm. The direct link to check result will be available at 3 pm. Also, the result link will be available on private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
JUL 26, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Haryana 12th result news: Steps to check result
Haryana 12th result will be declared at 3 pm on July 26, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their results through the steps given here.
JUL 26, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Haryana 12th result link: To be generated at 3 pm
Haryana 12th result link will be available soon after the declaration of result. The result will be announced at 3 pm by the Board officials at the press conference. The link will also be available here.
JUL 26, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Haryana 12th result 2021 hbse: Result to be announced at press conference
Haryana 12th result 2021 hbse will be announced in the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by BSEH officials today. The pass percentage, number of candidates and other details will be announced along with the declaration of result.
JUL 26, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Haryana 12th result 2021 date: Class 12 result today
Haryana 12th result 2021 date is that Class 12 result will be declared today. The result will be available at 3 pm and will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board.
JUL 26, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Haryana 12th result: More than 3 lakh candidates wait for result
Haryana 12th result will be declared today. This year more than 3 lakh candidates are waiting for their Class 12 results in the state. The result will be available at 3 pm.
JUL 26, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Haryana 12th result 2021: Date and time of result
Haryana 12th result 2021 will be declared on July 26, 2021. The date and time of result have been confirmed by the Board officials. The time of result is 3 pm on July 26, 2021.
