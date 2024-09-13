Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th open exam datesheets out at bseh.org.in, check here

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 schedule. The BSEH 10th and 12th open exam date sheets have also been released and are available on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th open exam datesheets out (HT file)

As per the official timetable, the Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on October 16 and end on October 24, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm—on all days. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on October 16 and end on November 9, 2024. The exam will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on some days and from 2 pm to 5 pm on theremaining dates.

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024: How to download date sheets

To download the Class 10 and 12 exam schedules, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.

A new PDF file will open, and the exam dates and other details will be mentioned.

Check the exam schedule and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

Meanwhile, the Board has extended the registration date for the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 until September 18, 2024, for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Examination (Compartment, Additional Pass, Additional Subjects, Partial and Full Subject Marks Improvement Test) conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education for September 2024 will have to pay a late fee of ₹1000/-.