HBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Class 10 result releasing today

Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th Result 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana will release Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The Haryana Board Class 10 Result will be declared by the Board at around 2.30 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check the result on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools. The examination for Class 10 was scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to May 12, 2021. The state government later cancelled the examination due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

A total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. Students can check this space for live updates, pass percentage, the direct link to check result and for more information.