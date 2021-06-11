HBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Class 10 result releasing today
Haryana Board (HBSE) 10th Result 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana will release Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The Haryana Board Class 10 Result will be declared by the Board at around 2.30 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check the result on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
The result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools. The examination for Class 10 was scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to May 12, 2021. The state government later cancelled the examination due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
A total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. Students can check this space for live updates, pass percentage, the direct link to check result and for more information.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 01:00 PM
HBSE 10th Result 2021: Official announcement done
Board of School Education, Haryana has made the official announcement on release of HBSE 10th Result 2021. The official site carries a ticker that reads "Secondary Exam April-2021 result Will be Declared soon....."
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:50 PM
BSEH 10th Result 2021: Class 10 Exams was cancelled
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:41 PM
Haryana Board Results 2021: Result on the basis of internal assessment
The Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams due to the surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:31 PM
HBSE Result: In 2020, overall pass percent 64.59%
In 2020, the Class 10 board exams was conducted in March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and that of boys was 60.27 percent.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:21 PM
HBSE: No Merit list to be released
This year Haryana Board will not release any merit list since no exams were held this year. The topper's name and list will also not be announced this year.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:12 PM
Haryana Board Class 10 Results: Websites to check result
Haryana Board Class 10 Results will be announced by the Board at 2.30 pm. The website where the result can be checked is the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. Apart from this, there are many third-party result websites as well where results can be checked.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 12:00 PM
Haryana Class 10 Results: More than 3 lakh students registered for the exam
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 11:50 AM
Haryana 10th Result: Students to get another chance
Haryana 10th Result will be announced today. Those students who are not satisfied with their respective results can take up the examination later when the Board will conduct the exam. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said earlier that they can take the exams later when the situation arising out of Covid normalises.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 11:40 AM
Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: How to check result
• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
• Click on result link available on the home page.
• Press BSEH 10th Result 2021 link and enter the login details.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 11:30 AM
HBSE 10th Result: Exam to be conducted in April was cancelled
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 11:15 AM
HBSE 10th Result 2021: What Board Secretary said
Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad have said that they will announce class 10 board results on the basis of internal assessment and practical marks. “A total of 20 marks each were given on the basis of the student's performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory. This time, there will be no topper in class 10 results for the first time since class 10 board exams started under Haryana board since 1970."
-
Fri, 11 Jun 2021 10:59 AM
10th Class Result 2021 HBSE: Haryana Class 10 result today
Haryana Board will declare 10th Class Result 2021 HBSE on June 11, 2021. The result is expected to be announced at 2.30 pm today. The result can be checked on bseh.org.in.