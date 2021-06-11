BSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check Class 10 result

Board of School Education Haryana will declare BSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 on June 11, 2021. The result for Class 10 students will be announced by the Board officials at 2.30 pm. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for the examination can check their result through the official site of BSEH.

The result will also be available on third party result websites including indiaresults.com. Students will have to keep their admit card in hand to check the result will be declaration is done.

BSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check

Website to check result bseh.org.in

This year a total of 3,18,373 students have registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 1,74,956 are male students and 1,43,417 are female students. The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on April 22 and end on May 12, 2021 in the state at various exam centres.

The examination was later cancelled by the state government due to the rise on COVID19 cases across the country. The result as per the Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment and practical marks.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “A total of 20 marks each were given on the basis of the student's performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory. This time, there will be no topper in class 10 results for the first time since class 10 board exams started under Haryana board since 1970.”





