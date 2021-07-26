HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: Haryana Board Class 12 results at bseh.org.in today

Board of School Education Haryana will announce HBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Haryana Board Class 12 result will be declared at 3 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams for all streams- Arts, Commerce, and Science can check the result on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

This year around 3 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the state. The results will be announced by the Board officials at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by BSEH officials.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to commence from April 20, 2021. However, due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country, the examination was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the Board released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 on the basis of which the results have been prepared.