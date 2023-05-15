HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 12 result out, 81.65% pass, here's direct link to check marks
HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana board Class 12 result has been declared. The direct link to check HBSE results is available on the board website, bseh.org.in.
The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent. Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500.
BSEH only declared Class 12 results today. An update on Class 10 results date and time is awaited.
A total of 5,59,738 applications were received for Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. Of them, 2,63,409 are Class 12 and 2,96,329 are Class 10 students. Class 12 final exams were held from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 25.
Mon, 15 May 2023 07:18 PM
Haryana 12th result: GURUGRAM toppers
TRIPTI CHAUHAN
MUSKAN
CHITRA
Mon, 15 May 2023 06:26 PM
HBSE result 2023: Toppers from Fatehabad
SOVIT
NARENDER KUMAR
SHILPA DEVI
AJAY
AADESH
Mon, 15 May 2023 06:08 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Toppers from Faridabad
AMAN
KSHITIZ KUMAR
ANJALI
RASHI
MAHI SHARMA
YASHIKA
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:58 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Ambala district toppers
VAISHNAVI KALR
ANCHAL RANI
NAMRA SAIFI
KUMKUM
RAVINDER
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:49 PM
HBSE class 12th result: Science toppers
KANUJ: 496 marks
SWEETY: 493
ANU RANI: 492
PARNEET KAUR: 492
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:48 PM
HBSE 12th result: Commerce toppers
NANCY: 498 marks
JASMEET KAUR: 497 marks
PRIYA: 496 marks
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:39 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Overall toppers:
First topper: Nancy
2nd topper: Jasmeet Kaur
3rd topper: Kanuj, Mansi Saini, and Priya
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:36 PM
HBSE result 2023: Arts toppers
MANSI SAINI: 496 marks
MOHINI: 495 marks
MANISHA: 494 marks
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:22 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Exam pass rate
The exam pass rate for students in rural areas was 83.51 percent, while it was 77.7 percent for those in urban areas.
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:15 PM
HBSE class 12th result: Direct link
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:08 PM
HBSE result 2023: Poor performing districts
Faridabad : 67.89%
Palwal: 73.93%
Nuh: 74.27%
Mon, 15 May 2023 05:07 PM
HBSE results 2023: Top three performer districts are
Rewari 88.10%
Mahendergarh 88%
Jind 87.69%
Mon, 15 May 2023 04:23 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Rural vs urban areas
Pass percentage of students from rural areas: 83.51 per cent
Urban areas: 77.70 per cent.
Mon, 15 May 2023 04:12 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Govt and private schools
The pass percentage of students in government schools stands at 80.66 per cent while it is 83.23 per cent in the case of private schools.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:59 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Highlights
Appeared: 2,57,116
Pass: 2,09.933
Fail: 47,183
Pass percentage: 81.65%.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:56 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Top 3 rank holders
Among the three streams, these are HBSE 12th toppers:
- Nancy (498/500 marks)
- Jasmeet Kaur (497 marks)
- Kanuj, Mansi Saini, Priya (496 marks)
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:51 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Girls outperform boys
The pass percentage of girl students is 87.11 per cent which is much higher than that of boys' – 76.43 per cent.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:47 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Bhiwani's Nancy tops
Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has emarged as the overall topper in the three streams. She has secured 498 marks out of 500.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:44 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Pass percentage at 81.65%
Board of School Education Haryana has announced Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:38 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 declared
HBSE has announced Haryana board Class 12th result 2023.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:31 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 on bseh.org.in
“500 Internal Server Error”, shows the official website of Haryana board result – bseh.org.in.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:21 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: PC to begin in 20 minutes
The press conference for Haryana board 12th results begins in 20 minutes. Originally, it was scheduled for 3 pm.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:11 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: How students did last year
HBSE result 2022: Stream vise
Arts pass percent: 86.61%
Science pass percent: 85.84%
Commerce pass percent: 92.52%
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:07 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Website, result page showing error
The official website – bseh.org – and the result page – bseh.org.in/all-results – are showing error. When the link to check HBSE 12th result is active, it will be shared here.
Mon, 15 May 2023 03:00 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 anytime now
Haryana board 12th results will be announced anytime now. The PC is scheduled for 3 pm.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:56 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Official website not working
The official website of HBSE 12th result, bseh.org.in, is now unresponsive.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:54 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 in a few minutes
Haryana Class 12 board exam results releasing in a few minutes. The PC begins at 3 pm.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:52 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 official website
The official website for HBSE 12th result is bseh.org.in. Some of the previous posts could suggest that the official website is “bseh.org”, which is not correct. Inconvenience is deeply regretted.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:45 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Science, Arts and Commerce streams
HBSE will announce Class 12 results for all streams together. Students can check their marks online at bseh.org.in.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:40 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 in 20 minutes
20 minutes to go till Haryana board 12th result 2023. The press conference begis at 3 pm.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:36 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Official website to check marks online
The official website to check Haryana board exam result is bseh.org.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:33 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 at 3 pm
Less than 30 minutes till Haryana Class 12th board exam result. The official press conference is scheduled for 3 pm.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:23 PM
How to check BSEH 12th result 2023
- Go to bseh.org.
- Go to the results tab.
- Open the Class 12 result link.
- Enter the asked credentials and login.
- Check your BSEH 12th result 2023.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:18 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023: Over 2.9 lakh students
A total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to take HBSE 12th final exam this year.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:16 PM
Where to check HBSE 12th result 2023?
Once announced, students can check HBSE results on bseh.org.
Mon, 15 May 2023 02:12 PM
HBSE 12th result 2023 date, time confirmed
Haryana Board has confirmed that Class 12 results will be announced today, May 15, on bseh.org.
Mon, 15 May 2023 12:34 PM
Haryana Board Class 10: Know how to check
Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in
Click on the HBSE class 10th result link
Enter the roll number and date of birth on the Haryana Board exam admit card.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.
HBSE 10th class results will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print it for future reference.
Mon, 15 May 2023 11:34 AM
HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Date and time
HBSE result 2023 date and time are not announced yet. These results will be declared on bseh.org.
Mon, 15 May 2023 10:15 AM
BSEH Haryana board result: Class 12 result expected first
Like last year, BSEH is expected to announce Haryana Class 12 board exam results first. Class 10 results are usually announced a few days after that.
Mon, 15 May 2023 09:37 AM
HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Where to check scores?
When announced, students can check Haryana board exam results on bseh.org.
Mon, 15 May 2023 09:23 AM
HBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date and time awaited
An official confirmation on Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results is awaited. BSEH is expected to announce these results soon.