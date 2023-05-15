HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana Class 12 result out, 81.65% pass, here's direct link to check marks

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Haryana board Class 12 result has been declared. The direct link to check HBSE results is available on the board website, bseh.org.in.

The overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 per cent. Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500.

BSEH only declared Class 12 results today. An update on Class 10 results date and time is awaited.

A total of 5,59,738 applications were received for Class 10 and 12 final exams this year. Of them, 2,63,409 are Class 12 and 2,96,329 are Class 10 students. Class 12 final exams were held from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 25.

